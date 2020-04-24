 

Say What?!: Ticket-Buying Mistake Leads to $1.4 Million Lottery Jackpot

Friday, April 24, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

lottery tickerCANBERRA, Australia – A pair of Australian friends are splitting a $1.4 million lottery jackpot thanks to one of the women making a mistake in their agreed-upon ticket-purchasing schedule.

The Canberra woman contacted by The Lott on Wednesday morning told officials she had purchased her ticket for Tuesday’s Oz Lotto drawing by mistake.

Read the full story here.


