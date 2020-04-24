Shippenville Man Loses Control of Vehicle While Coughing, Crashes on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man lost control of his vehicle while coughing and crashed on State Route 208 on Wednesday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, as 48-year-old Scott R. Tosh, of Shippenville, was traveling south on Route 208, just south of Hargenrader Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say Tosh lost control of his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado while coughing, causing the vehicle to cross into the oncoming lane, leave the roadway, and strike a ditch on the east side of the road.

He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Tosh was charged with a traffic violation.

