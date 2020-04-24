We are saddened to announce the death of Sidney “Sid” Lee Lehman, age 68, of Tionesta, PA who died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home in Tionesta after a year long illness.

He was born February 14, 1952 in Warren, PA, son of the late Lee R. and Myrna “Evie” (Whitton) Lehman.

Sid was previously employed for 13 years with IA Construction Corporation in Reno, PA. He owned and operated Veteran Employment Enterprise, Inc. (VEE) in Tionesta. He was also a master carpenter and built several beautiful homes and kitchens in the area. Sid was a genius at creating and building cars literally from the ground up. Rebuilding and working on cars was a lifelong passion. He loved to fish, especially with his friend the late Dominic Tomeo. Over the years Sid had many canine companions who he dearly loved.

He is survived by his Wife/Companion of over 20 years, Mary Louise Klark, of Tionesta. Two sisters, Nancy L. Hill of Leeper, PA; Judy Greyber and her husband Kim of Jamestown, NY. Two stepsons, William Gray and his wife Wendy of Pleasantville, PA; Stephen Gray and his wife Katie of Jamestown, TN. His stepdaughter, Jessica Beach and her husband Travis of Pleasantville. Three step-grandsons, Austin Gray, Trenton Beach and Ty Beach, all of Pleasantville. Two step-granddaughters Tierra Jesson and her husband Alex of Youngsville, PA; Allyssa Gray of Sheffield, PA. Three step great granddaughters, Lillian, Patience, and Aluna. Several nieces and nephews. His mother-in-law, Mary Klark of Tionesta, formerly of Warren.

There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion/Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

