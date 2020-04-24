State Police Calls: Theft, Scattering Rubbish

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Theft in Clarion Borough

At noon on April 19, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a theft at a location on Main Street in Clarion Borough.

The investigation is ongoing.

Scattering Rubbish in Monroe Township

According to police, a complaint was made that trash was thrown onto a known 65-year-old Sligo man’s property along Curll Road in Monroe Township sometime between 8:00 a.m. on April 17 and 4:30 p.m. on April 23.

Police say the individual involved was found.

