Tractor Trailer Hits Amish Buggy in Washington Township, No Injuries Reported

Friday, April 24, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say no one was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an Amish buggy in Washington Township late Thursday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 10:39 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 208, just west of Marble Strobleton Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 37-year-old Joshua K. Cox, of Lodi, Ohio, was operating a 2007 Kennworth truck, traveling west on State Route 208, when he struck an Amish buggy from behind, causing the buggy to overturn and come to a final rest in the ditch on the shoulder of the roadway. The truck then continued approximately 100 feet before coming to rest in the westbound lane.

Cox was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The Kenworth sustained minor damage.

The buggy sustained major damage; however, no injuries were reported.

Cox was cited for a speed violation.


