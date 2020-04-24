Two Additional Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Approaches 39,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Friday, April 24, 2020, 1,599 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 38,652. The death toll is currently 1,492.

There are 38,652 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/24/20 – 1,599

4/23/20 – 1,369

4/22/20 – 1,156

4/21/20 – 1,296

4/20/20 – 948

4/19/20 – 1,215

4/18/20 – 1,628

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 43 0 43 2 Butler 164 4 168 6 Clarion 20 2 22 1 Clearfield 11 0 11 Crawford 19 0 19 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 7 0 7 Indiana 59 3 62 4 Jefferson 4 0 4 McKean 5 0 5 Mercer 60 4 64 1 Venango 7 0 7 Warren 1 0 1 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 110 1329 1 Allegheny 1177 13200 71 Armstrong 43 574 2 Beaver 337 1798 46 Bedford 21 144 1 Berks 2339 4590 87 Blair 19 740 Bradford 28 489 2 Bucks 2283 6747 128 Butler 168 1978 6 Cambria 20 829 1 Cameron 1 23 Carbon 160 865 12 Centre 77 762 1 Chester 1064 4496 77 Clarion 22 450 1 Clearfield 11 370 Clinton 17 152 Columbia 252 365 7 Crawford 19 611 Cumberland 240 1113 8 Dauphin 468 2831 19 Delaware 3055 7229 129 Elk 2 133 Erie 72 1492 Fayette 75 1527 4 Forest 7 24 Franklin 164 2452 1 Fulton 2 63 Greene 25 364 Huntingdon 20 215 Indiana 62 538 4 Jefferson 4 287 Juniata 77 92 Lackawanna 735 1840 61 Lancaster 1451 6549 74 Lawrence 61 621 5 Lebanon 575 2209 6 Lehigh 2478 6344 49 Luzerne 1921 3910 62 Lycoming 48 919 McKean 5 144 Mercer 64 613 1 Mifflin 26 588 Monroe 1037 2230 44 Montgomery 3525 13823 208 Montour 47 2937 Northampton 1716 5498 46 Northumberland 84 392 Perry 25 158 1 Philadelphia 10507 23079 272 Pike 338 1058 12 Potter 4 70 Schuylkill 300 1666 5 Snyder 31 158 1 Somerset 22 457 Sullivan 1 26 Susquehanna 76 212 4 Tioga 14 197 1 Union 31 461 Venango 7 215 Warren 2 149 Washington 96 1766 2 Wayne 88 448 3 Westmoreland 317 3846 17 Wyoming 17 100 2 York 563 5936 8 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 4/24/2020.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 38% 50-64 28%

*Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/24/2020.

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 20%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/24/2020

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 24, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

