A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers. High near 50. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday – Showers. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.