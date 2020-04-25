 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Blueberry French Toast

Saturday, April 25, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This delicious breakfast entree can be made ahead of time!

Baked Blueberry French Toast

24 – 1/2-inch thick slices day-old French bread
1 – 8 oz. package reduced-fat cream cheese, cubed
2/3 cup fat-free milk
1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/2 cup fat-free plain yogurt
1/3 cup maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 cups egg substitute
2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~Place 12 slices of bread in a 13×9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.

~In a blender or food processor, combine cream cheese, milk, sour cream, yogurt, syrup, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Add egg substitute; cover and process until smooth.

~Pour half of the egg mixture over bread; sprinkle with blueberries. Top with the remaining bread and egg mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours (or overnight).

~Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Cover and bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 20 to 30 minutes longer (or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean).

~Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.


