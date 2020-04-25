Donald Eugene Sobina, 77, of Warren, PA., died peacefully, Friday morning, April 24, 2020 at Warren General Hospital, Warren, PA., after an extended illness.

He was born February 25, 1943 in Oil City, PA. He was the son of Joseph F. and Phyllis Formanik Sobina.

Don was raised and educated in Oil City, PA. and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1961. In 1963, he entered the U.S. Army as a military accountant, having achieved the rank of SP5. With a brief service in Thailand with the Joint Military Advisory Group (JUSMAG), he was honorably discharged in October 1966. In 1969, he graduated from St. Francis College in Loretto, PA. with a Bachelors’ Degree of Science in Accounting.

After graduation, he worked for Fisher Price Toys in East Aurora, N.Y. In 1977, he moved his family to Warren, PA. to assume a position at United Refining Company. Having held various positions with United, he retired in 2006 as Vice President of Corporate Development.

While in Warren, Donald served as a director of the Warren County School District from 1983 to 1989. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Warren General Hospital and its affiliates from 1996 thru 2005. He was also active as a Little League Baseball Manager for 9 years.

Donald was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and served on various committees most recently on the Buildings and Grounds. He was also a 3rd degree member of the Warren Knights of Columbus.

Donald is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy DeSalvo Sobina whom he married on June 6, 1970 in Carrolltown, PA., 2 Sons – David Sobina and his wife, Michelle, Daniel Sobina and his wife, Linda, 2 Grandsons Maxwell and Jaxon, 1 Step Grandson – Alexander Johnson and 1 Great Granddaughter, Cambria Johnson all of Warren, PA., 1 Brother – Deacon Raymond Sobina and his wife, Debbie, 1 Nephew – Nicholas Sobina all of Erie, PA., 1 Niece – Rachel of Oil City, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

Due to state mandates with the Coronavirus, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue West, Warren, PA., with Msgr. Robert Smith, Retired Catholic Priest as Main celebrant, Fr. Richard Tomasone, Pastor, as Con-celebrant. They will be assisted by Don’s brother, Deacon Raymond Sobina. Interment will be in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through the Warren Cancer Center, 2 Crescent Park, Warren, PA, 16365, or the Warren Public Library Association, 205 Market Street, Warren, PA, 16365. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

