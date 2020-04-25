Crown Man Cited for Cruelty to Animals

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police say a Crown man is being cited for cruelty to animals.

According to police, a non-traffic citation for cruelty to animals was filed against 51-year-old Collin Fontanelle through District Court 18-3-02.

Police say the citation is related to an incident that reportedly occurred around 8:00 a.m. on April 19 at a location on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

