Nathaniel B. “Cy” Vandervort, 85, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on June 26, 1934 in Punxsutawney, PA he was the son of the late W. Boyd and Laura (Manners) Vandervort.

He was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School, and served in the US Army stationed in Germany for a time. On December 30, 1957, he was married to Mona Lou McMillen, who preceded him in death in 2013.

Cy was a loving husband who took exceptional care of his wife as she lived with multiple sclerosis and battled a brain tumor. He was a truck driver, during his career he worked for Merchant’s Grocery, Ward Trucking, and Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. Cy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Reynoldsville. For many years he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed playing guitar and singing country and gospel songs. He enjoyed playing in the Jam Band at the Reynoldsville Foundry.

He is survived by two sons, Michael B. (Kathy) Vandervort and William E. (Deborah) Vandervort, both of Reynoldsville; a daughter, Lori A. (Brian) Sandrock of Tionesta; seven grandchildren: Cody and Alexis Vandervort, Zachary and Anna Vandervort all of Reynoldsville, Dustin Sandrock of Pittsburgh, Casey (Maggie) Sandrock of Lickingville, and Jacob (Morgan) Sandrock of Carlisle; and 2 great-granddaughters: Mona and Ellie Sandrock. Also surviving are two sisters, Alice (Frank) Kriner and Barbara Vandervort of Ohio, and a brother, Frank James Vandervort of Knoxdale.

He was preceded in death by a sister Mary Depp and a brother Adrian Vandervort. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of the DuBois Village and the DuBois Nursing Home for the kind and compassionate care he received while he was there. The family suggests memorial donations be made to DuBois Continuum of Care Community, Attn: Purposeful Giving, 212 South 8th Street, DuBois, PA 15801 or First United Methodist Church, 504 Jackson Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

