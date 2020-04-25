Details of Warren County Shooting Released; Victim Shot Multiple Times

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a shooting that occurred in the Tidioute area early Thursday morning have been released.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Samantha Jo Daelhousen, of Tidioute, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 6:15 p.m. on April 23 on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Daelhousen remains lodged in the Warren County Jail on $500,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in southern Warren County early Thursday morning.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Osborne, of Warren-based State Police, around 3:07 a.m. on April 23, PSP Warren received a call reporting a domestic issue at a residence on Orchard Lane, Triumph Township, Warren County. Prior to the troopers’ arrival at the scene, a second call was received from Samantha Jo Daelhousen who reportedly stated, “I shot my kids’ dad,” and gave the victim’s name.

A short time later, police arrived at the scene and found the victim outside the residence with several apparent gunshot wounds. He was subsequently transported from the scene by medical personnel for treatment of his injuries.

According to the complaint, the investigation into the incident, including multiple interviews of people present and prior to the incident, found that Daelhousen used a .38 caliber pistol to shoot the victim at least three times.

The complaint notes the pistol was located and seized at the scene.

Police also determined the firearm was discharged inside the residence, with several people present, according to the complaint.

The scene of the incident was processed for physical evidence by the State Police Forensic Services Unit, and the complaint notes evidence obtained corroborated information received during the interviews conducted.

Daelhousen is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Zydonik at 10:00 a.m. on May 6.

