Fire Marshal Determines Blaze at Redbank Township Residence to Be Electrical

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A state police fire marshal was called to the scene of a house fire that occurred in Redbank Township early Friday morning.

(PHOTOS: Courtesy New Bethlehem Fire Department.)

According to Punxsutawney Crime Unit, Chief Barry Fox, of the New Bethlehem Fire Department, requested the assistance of a PA State Police Fire Marshal to determine the origin and cause of a fire that damaged the victims’ home: a 26’x 60′ one-story residence located on Middle Run Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The victims are a 38-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of Fairmount City.

The time of the fire was estimated at 1:57 a.m. on Friday, April 24.

The investigating officer, Kathleen Watters, determined the fire to have originated in a bedroom closet of the home.

The cause was ruled accidental due to an electrical failure involving a heat tape.

The New Bethlehem Fire Co. released the following statement on Facebook on Friday crediting working smoke alarms and a closed bedroom door for minimizing the damage:

This is positive proof that closing doors and having working smoke alarms save lives. The homeowners were awaken by the sound of there smoke alarms They usually have the bedroom door closed (room of origin) and on his way out with his family he closed the door behind. We were basically able to keep this to a room and contents fire. Had they not had these things in place, we feel the morning would have been much different. Thank you to our mutual aid departments. We were able to make quick work in our knockdown.







The damage is estimated at $30,000.00.

The owners were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

