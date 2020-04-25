Pickup Slams into Road Sign, Culvert in Hickory Township

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Hickory Township yesterday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened in Little Hickory Road near Lazy Lane in Hickory Township, Forest County, around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

Police say a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT was traveling west on Little Hickory Lane when it entered the north berm while attempting to slow down. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and struck a road sign and a culvert before coming to a final rest.

The driver, whose name was not released, was not injured.

Frank’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with a speed violation.

