Richard G. Fagley, age 79, of New Bethlehem, passed away April 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a sudden battle with Leukemia.

He was born in New Bethlehem on April 14, 1941. Rich graduated from Edinboro State College and began his teaching career at Franklin High School. Mr. Fagley taught math there for 34 years and made many wonderful friends.

After retiring, Rich and Shirley (O’Connor), his wife of 52 years, moved to the family farm in New Bethlehem. This farm has been in the family for over 100 years and returning to live there was Rich’s dream. He was blessed to reside there for over 20 years. Farming was one of his greatest joys; just this fall, he boasted of having made his 70th crop of hay.

Above all else, Rich was a devoted servant for the Lord and was a member of the Cornerstone Church of Clarion. He studied and taught the Word of God for over 50 years. His church family included many special friendships. He will be most remembered for his knowledge and compassion while mentoring others in their faith.

Rich’s greatest joys were all his girls! He is survived by his three daughters; Christie Svolos and her husband George, of Oil City; Brenda Henry and her husband, Joe, of New Bethlehem, and Barbara Avarello and her husband, Brian, of Hinckley, Ohio. He is also survived by many grandchildren, including Stephanie, James, Ali, Sydney, and Ansley Svolos; Katelyn and Claire Henry, and Kyra and Lauren Avarello. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Eisenhuth and her husband, Bill, of Knox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Maxine Fagley, his in-laws, Dalton and Charlotte O’Connor, a brother-in-law, Craig O’Connor, and a grandson, Nicholas R. Avarello.

Due to the current restrictions, the family will be holding a celebration of Rich’s life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, can be made to Rich’s beloved church, Cornerstone Church of Clarion.

Online condolences may be sent to Rich’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.