Roadway Rehabilitation Work to Resume on Route 68 in Monroe and Clarion Townships

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced roadway rehabilitation will resume on State Route 68 in Monroe and Clarion Townships on Wednesday, April 29, weather permitting.

While some workers have been out at the site recently, work is officially scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Work is planned from the intersection of Route 68 with Interstate 80 (Exit 62) to the intersection of Route 68 with Dolby Street. This project is located within the roadway that includes access to the Clarion Mall, Clarion Hospital, and local Walmart.

This work is a part of Phase 3 of the Dolby Street Intersection Project. Work is to include safety and intersection improvements, including additional traffic and turning lanes, signal replacements, drainage upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.

The work has been contracted to Plum Contracting Inc. of Greensburg, PA.

The cost of this project is $11.8 million.

Throughout the duration of this project expect extended delays while passing through the work zone. Traffic control will be in place through the form of lane restrictions and temporary flaggers. The project will run through November of 2020.

PennDOT reminds motorists to slow down and use caution in work zones and obey flaggers and other traffic control devices. Also, fines are doubled for violations in work zones.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

