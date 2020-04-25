Robert “Ted” Brown passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife, Dorothy, of 75 years by his side.

Robert was born April 24, 1925, the son of the late Robert and Margaret Hovis Brown. He was married February 9, 1945 to the former Dorothy Kelly, who survives. Robert retired after 30 years as a machinist at the CPT in Franklin. He was a member of the CPT Quarter Century Club. Robert also worked for Abrill Industries for ten years and also for a time at the James Lumber Company. He enjoyed all sports, especially hunting. He made several hunting trips out west. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy; his son, Randy Brown and his wife, Carol, of Franklin; his daughter, Darlene Sue Soboleski, of Houston, TX; his three grandchildren, Wade Brown and his wife, Amy, of Cooperstown, Stefanie Ernsbarger and her husband, Jason, of Houston, TX, and Mallorie Soboleski of CO; his four great-grandchildren, Trevor and Kaeden Ernsbarger of Houston, TX, and Alexa and Alaina Brown of Cooperstown; his great-great-granddaughter, Bella Rose Ernsbarger; and several nieces and nephews. Robert will also be fondly remembered by his many good friends, especially Lisa Buchan, Sue Buchan, Bob and Marilyn Sutley, Lou Dykins, and the Cauvel family.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents; his son-in-law, Bruno Soboleski; his three sisters-in-law, Lois Baker, Connie Roydes and Sue Kelly; and his four brothers-in-law, Richard Roydes, Paul Kelly, Donald Kelly and Billy Baker.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, as per the family’s request, visitation and services for Robert will be private. Rev. Wade Berkey of the Franklin First United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sandy Lake, PA. For those not attending, we ask that you keep Robert’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Arthritis Foundation – 790 Holiday Drive #11, Pittsburgh PA 15220 and/or the First United Methodist Church in Franklin – 1102 Liberty Street, Franklin PA 16323.

To send cards, flowers or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.