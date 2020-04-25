 

Route 208 Bridge in Clinton Township Reopened

Saturday, April 25, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

CLINTON TWP., Pa. – The bridge that carries Route 208 over Interstate 80 in Clinton Township, Venango County, has reopened following the completion of emergency repairs.

The bridge, which is located near the Butler County line, was closed on April 20, 2020, after an inspection uncovered needed substructure repairs.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.


