SPONSORED: Special Pricing on Clarion Concord Ends Today at Deer Creek Winery!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Special pricing on Clarion Concord wine ends today at Deer Creek Winery!
The cost is just $9.99 through Saturday, April 25, for online ordering or take out no matter how many bottles you order!
This wine is a favorite of many — concord grape juice fermented into wine.
Deer Creek Winery makes buying wine easy. Click here to visit their online store.
Order wine or gift cards online and pick up your purchase at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville …
OR – get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!
– Four Bottle Minimum Purchase;
– FREE shipping when you order a 12-bottle case; and
– Click here to find your Vinotype.
Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location!
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
