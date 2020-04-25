 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Special Pricing on Clarion Concord Ends Today at Deer Creek Winery!

Saturday, April 25, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion ConcordSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Special pricing on Clarion Concord wine ends today at Deer Creek Winery!

The cost is just $9.99 through Saturday, April 25, for online ordering or take out no matter how many bottles you order!

This wine is a favorite of many — concord grape juice fermented into wine.

Deer Creek Winery makes buying wine easy. Click here to visit their online store.

Order wine or gift cards online and pick up your purchase at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville …

OR – get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!

– Four Bottle Minimum Purchase;
– FREE shipping when you order a 12-bottle case; and
Click here to find your Vinotype.

Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location!

The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Deer Creek Carry Out

For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.