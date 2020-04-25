Statewide Coronavirus Cases Surpasses 40,000; No New Cases Reported in Clarion County

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 113 1371 1 Allegheny 1198 13,961 73 Armstrong 46 593 2 Beaver 359 1831 46 Bedford 21 148 1 Berks 2406 4759 88 Blair 21 848 0 Bradford 28 505 2 Bucks 2421 7,046 136 Butler 168 2016 6 Cambria 21 848 1 Cameron 1 33 0 Carbon 162 896 12 Centre 81 793 1 Chester 1134 4614 82 Clarion 22 454 1 Clearfield 11 379 0 Clinton 18 160 0 Columbia 257 386 7 Crawford 19 616 0 Cumberland 250 1167 8 Dauphin 492 2950 18 Delaware 3161 7492 140 Elk 2 142 0 Erie 79 1533 0 Fayette 79 1584 4 Forest 7 24 0 Franklin 181 2516 1 Fulton 3 65 0 Greene 25 384 0 Huntingdon 22 225 0 Indiana 63 564 4 Jefferson 4 288 0 Juniata 77 102 0 Lackawanna 772 1943 63 Lancaster 1501 6692 74 Lawrence 61 634 5 Lebanon 592 2283 7 Lehigh 2551 6536 50 Luzerne 1962 4079 66 Lycoming 53 950 0 McKean 5 149 0 Mercer 64 621 1 Mifflin 26 595 0 Monroe 1054 2290 44 Montgomery 3627 14,240 214 Montour 47 2,939 0 Northampton 1780 5643 49 Northumberland 87 423 0 Perry 26 168 1 Philadelphia 10893 24,078 272 Pike 347 1093 12 Potter 4 72 0 Schuylkill 311 1732 5 Snyder 32 165 1 Somerset 25 467 0 Sullivan 1 27 0 Susquehanna 77 222 4 Tioga 14 200 1 Union 31 467 0 Venango 7 222 0 Warren 1 149 0 Washington 99 1817 2 Wayne 92 459 3 Westmoreland 360 3969 19 Wyoming 17 110 2 York 578 6159 8

EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

To date, there are a total of patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 25, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Launched an online portal for individuals, corporations or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Issued guidance for all construction businesses and employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

