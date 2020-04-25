 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

UPMC Northwest Holds Celebratory Parade for COVID-19 Patient’s Discharge

Saturday, April 25, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

9SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The staff at UPMC Northwest organized a special celebratory parade for a COVID-19 patient who was discharged from the hospital yesterday.

According to information from Karen Beardsley, Manager of Public Relations for UPMC Northwest, a veterans honor guard joined the UPMC staff in the celebration.

The patient, who is a Vietnam veteran, was met by the veterans honor guard who marched him to the front entrance.

Once he exited the hospital building, a police escort was waiting to accompany him home.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

