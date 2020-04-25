UPMC Northwest Holds Celebratory Parade for COVID-19 Patient’s Discharge

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The staff at UPMC Northwest organized a special celebratory parade for a COVID-19 patient who was discharged from the hospital yesterday.

According to information from Karen Beardsley, Manager of Public Relations for UPMC Northwest, a veterans honor guard joined the UPMC staff in the celebration.

The patient, who is a Vietnam veteran, was met by the veterans honor guard who marched him to the front entrance.

Once he exited the hospital building, a police escort was waiting to accompany him home.

