A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers. High near 50. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday – Showers. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.