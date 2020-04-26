Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pizza Grilled Cheese

This recipe combines two all-time lunch favorites into one!

Pizza Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter, softened

2 slices bread

1 slice provolone cheese

6 slices pepperoni

3 tablespoons pizza sauce

Additional pizza sauce

Directions

~Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place one slice in a skillet, butter side down. Top with the cheese, pepperoni, pizza sauce, and second bread slice, butter side up.

~Cook over medium heat until golden brown, turning once. Serve with additional pizza sauce.

