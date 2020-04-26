 

Forest Area School District Incorporates Distance Learning Based on Students’ Needs

student-865073_960_720FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest Area School District submitted the following article on distance learning:

Over the last several weeks, the Forest Area School District has been working to prepare for distance learning. Teachers have been getting in touch with students to talk about packets of lessons that we will be providing both online and on paper depending upon the needs of students. On April 20th, Phase III of our continuity of Education Plan began. In Phase III students will be completing graded work with the help of their teachers.

We understand that distance learning is new for both students and their families. With that in mind, we are working to minimize stress associated with the transition and maximize the flexibility of our staff to meet the needs of your family.

Students will be given assignments that they should be able to complete on their own with academic help from their teachers. We are asking parents to support their children, by reminding them of scheduled class times and ensuring that students have a quiet place to work. Parents are welcome to help students with their work but are certainly not required to do so. We are prepared to support our students and make distance learning a positive experience!

If you have any questions or concerns, please ask. You can call your school building, email any staff member or email info@forestareaschools.org. More information can be found on the Forest Area School District website.


