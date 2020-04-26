Michael Patton Advising: Behavioral Biases That Can Lead to Costly Mistakes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Behavioral Biases That Can Lead to Costly Mistakes:

The field of behavioral finance focuses on the emotional and cognitive aspects of investing. In recent decades, well-known economists have advanced the theory that investors’ decisions can be driven by human emotions such as greed and fear, which helps explain why asset prices sometimes fluctuate erratically.(1)

It can be difficult to act rationally when your financial future is at stake, especially when unexpected events upset the markets. But, understanding certain aspects of human nature, and your own vulnerabilities, might help you stay levelheaded in the heat of the moment.

Read the full article here.

Patton Financial Advising

51 N. 4th Avenue

Clarion, PA 16214

814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.