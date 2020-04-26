 

Say What?!: City Seeking Owner of Donkey Found Wandering Loose

Sunday, April 26, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

94027478_10158614737919073_1897481710598094848_oSAN ANGELO, Tx. – A Texas city is asking residents to check to make sure they aren’t missing a donkey after a wayward animal was picked up by officials.

The City of San Angelo said in a Facebook post the donkey was found wandering loose in the Quail Valley area, with no sign of its owner or any identifying information.

Read the full story here.


