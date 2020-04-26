THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Korner Restaurant Offers Beef Tips Over Noodles on Sunday & Daily Specials for Takeout or Delivery!
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering beef tips over noodles today (Sunday) and a variety of dinner specials throughout the week for takeout or delivery!
Their menu can be viewed on their Facebook, or you can choose from their daily specials listed below:
- Sunday, April 26th – Beef Tips Over Noodles
- Monday, April 27th – Hamburger Steak or Hot Dogs
- Tuesday, April 28th – Country Fried Steak
- Wednesday, April 29th – Ham with Mac and Cheese, 4pc Chicken or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, April 30th – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan or Roast Beef
- Friday, May 1st – Fish, Shrimp or Ribeye
The menu is subject to change.
The Korner Restaurant is OPEN Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Takeout and delivery available only.
There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.
Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pick up your orders at their ice cream window.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Please check their Facebook for updates and other meal options.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
The Korner Restaurant wants to thank everyone who has liked, commented, shared, and continue to order through these trying times – they appreciate everyone for their amazing support!
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.