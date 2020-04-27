 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 64. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


