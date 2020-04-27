Author Seeks Input for Book on History of Pinecrest Country Club

BROOKVILLE, Pa., (EYT) – If you have stories about time that you have spent at the Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville, David Taylor would like to hear from you.

(Photo provided by David Taylor. Pine Crest postcard circa 1930)

Having completed a book of pictures chronicling the history of Brookville, Taylor is now taking on a smaller project to tell the story of Pinecrest Country Club, and he’d like to hear your memories.

Taylor, who is Brookville’s former borough manager, is currently a historic preservation consultant.

His interest in Pinecrest’s history came from his own family history.

“I’m the third generation to belong there,” Taylor told exploreClarion.com. “My Dad was one of the original members in the 1920’s.”

Samuel Henderson, a member of one of Brookville’s pioneer families, bought 70 acres near Roseville after World War I. It was a time when not many people were interested in the sport, especially in rural areas.

Henderson built a three-hole golf course on the land along with a summer home he named Pine Crest.

Taylor says Henderson began to expand the course during the 1920’s.

“In 1926, Henderson gave the course to the community,” Taylor said. “It was given to Clarion and Brookville on the condition that they build a clubhouse – which they did.”

An official club was organized, and a board of directors was elected to oversee it. The organization was based in both Clarion and Brookville, according to Taylor.

“In the beginning, the tradition was that Brookville would have a president of the board one year, and Clarion would have the president of the board next year. That’s fallen by the wayside, but it’s always been a club that was equally shared by Brookville and Clarion folks.”

Activities included more than just golf.

Taylor said he suspects that as many as half of the early members weren’t golfers, but people who joined for social activities.

“The clubhouse is a wonderful venue,” Taylor said. “It has a great room with a fireplace, and it’s always had a good kitchen. There’s also the wrap-around veranda. It’s just fabulous in good weather.”

Then, there is the setting which overlooks the golf course.

Taylor would like to hear from area residents about their memories and experiences at the club. He welcomes pictures of groups or events there, as well.

Information and pictures can be sent by text to 814-648-4900 or emailed to tta.david@gmail.com.

He anticipates to have the project completed by the summer.

Taylor’s personal memories of Pinecrest include starting to play at the course in the mid-1950’s at his father’s urging.

“Jimmy Bruno was the pro at that time,” Taylor said.

Bruno worked at the club for about 15 years, beginning in the 1950’s, according to Taylor.

“He taught my whole generation of golfers how to play the game. We all took lessons from him. He was old school. He didn’t take any guff from any of us kids. He was a wonderful teacher and a mentor to all of us baby boomers.”

Taylor also remembered being a caddy at Pinecrest, along with participating in tournaments over the years, even winning a few of them.

There have been large and small changes to the club over the years.

“In the early 1960’s, there was great debate among the members as to whether to build a swimming pool or a second nine holes for golf,” Taylor said.

In the end, it was the additional nine holes that won the debate; the addition of those holes brought the course to 18 holes.

The pro shop has always been on the ground floor of the clubhouse but in several different locations. A portion of the veranda was enclosed to create a dining area.

The most recent change is the addition of the bar after securing a liquor license.

The course itself remains pretty much the same.

“Occasionally, they’ve changed the rotation of the holes,” Taylor said. “But, basically, they’re the same holes that were in the 1920’s and 30’s.”

