THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Burns & Burns Associates Gives CUP Interns Real Life Job Experience
CLARION, Pa., (EYT) – The challenge with getting your first job can be gaining experience; Burns & Burns Associates, Inc. in Clarion has been helping Clarion University students get that experience through internship programs.
(PHOTO: Olivia Keltz and Michelle Baumcratz at Burns & Burns Associates in Clarion)
When Olivia Keltz first came across an email offering an internship through Burns & Burns, working for an insurance company was not something she really wanted to do. The Bradford, Pa. native had a more exciting locale in mind. She thought Pittsburgh or Harrisburg would be better places to gain experience and make contacts.
Keltz is as surprised as anybody else that upon her May graduation from CUP, Burns & Burns will become her full-time employer.
She is already working part-time for the company as she finishes her degrees – Marketing, Business Management, and Human Resources Management with a minor in Data Analytics – and embarks on her Master’s Degree in Applied Data Analytics.
Things changed as soon as she walked through the front door of Burns & Burns for a morning interview, even though she admits she is not a morning person.
“I definitely felt I wanted the job, even though I wasn’t looking to get an internship in Clarion,” Keltz explained.
Her meeting with Burns & Burns Executive Vice President Alexis Burns helped change her mind.
“She is just so bubbly and excited to be alive,” Keltz said. “I have no regrets. I absolutely love it here.”
Keltz now holds the title of Branding Specialist in her role as a part-time employee. She notes that Burns & Burns has been accommodating in scheduling her work hours around her studies and other jobs.
She urges others looking for internships to consider companies that may not be within the career path they hope to pursue.
“I didn’t want to work in insurance at all!” She said emphatically, with an ironic smile. “But, I’m not doing insurance, I’m doing marketing.”
“You may not think insurance is very much fun, but when you’re doing the marketing, the industry part doesn’t really matter.”
Her responsibilities include handling the company’s social media. An updated social media presence has helped to add a more youthful aspect to the company that just celebrated its 80th birthday.
Keltz also handles advertising.
Michelle Baumcratz also started as an intern from CUP. Unlike Keltz, the Lucinda native wanted to stay in the area. She was familiar with the Burns & Burns name when she came across an email from Career Services about available internships, but she knew little of the company beyond that.
Baumcratz is also set to join Burns & Burns on a full-time basis after graduating in May with degrees in Human Resources and Business Management with a minor in Marketing.
Initially, it was her job to take notes for Executive Vice President Alexis Burns, who conducted the interviews for new employees.
“Now, I am the one who is performing the interviews,” Michelle said.
She also serves as the assistant to Burns & Burns’s CEO and President, Scott Burns, and when she joins the company full-time, she will be his executive assistant.
Like Keltz, Baumcratz had never considered working in the insurance field, but she is happy to have found a job that keeps her in the area and challenges her professionally.
For the company’s 80th anniversary in 2019, she enjoyed representing the company at community events in the towns that Burns & Burns has offices: Clarion, Tionesta, Clearfield, Bradford, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, and Warren.
“I love how this opportunity has grown my interest in Human Resources,” Baumcratz noted.
“It is a field where you can only learn so much in the classroom. Getting into recruiting, training, and interviewing has been a great experience. It has increased my love for human resources.”
Burns & Burns Executive Vice President Alexis Burns stressed that the interns are more to the company than just an extra set of hands. The company currently has three interns.
They not only bring a fresh perspective to the company, but they increase productivity, improve the overall work environment, and increase the company’s visibility on the college campus, according to Burns.
They also help apply the latest technology and techniques and enhance social media, Burns noted.
“I thinks it’s important for the company to have interns saying it’s a great way to give back to the community, gain a fresh perspective, and provide mentorship opportunities,” Burns said.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.