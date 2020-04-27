Police: Man Chokes Woman, Hits Her With Broomstick, Threatens to Kill Her & Her Children

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton man allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her and her children during a domestic altercation.

Court documents indicate the Cochranton Borough Police Department on April 19 filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Michael Alan Frantz.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at a residence in Cochranton Borough on April 18.

According to a criminal complaint filed on April 19 by Officer McKinney, of the Cochranton Borough Police Department, during a domestic dispute, Michael Frantz pushed a known female victim to the ground, then attempted to strangle her by pressing his knuckles into her throat, leaving red marks on her neck, and also pulled her hair.

The complaint states Frantz told the victim he would kill her and her two children.

Frantz also reportedly struck the victim in the left side of her face with a broomstick, leaving a red mark on her left cheek and left eye, according to the complaint.

Frantz was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Samuel V. Pendolino at 8:30 a.m. on April 19, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Crawford County Jail.

He is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy L. Nicols at 2:30 p.m. on May 1.

