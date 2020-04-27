Charles “Chick” Marvin, 94, of President Village, stepped into the presence of his Savior and was reunited with his beloved wife, Phyllis, on Saturday evening, April 25, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Born April 16, 1926 in Cooperstown, PA, he was the son of the late William and Emma (Dille) Marvin.

Chick worked at Oil Well Supply as a teenager until layoffs in 1959, which led him to the Pennzoil Refinery in Rouseville, from where he retired in 1990.

He married the former Phyllis Snyder on October 22, 1949 at the United Brethren Church in Greenville. They moved to President Village in 1951, where he proudly lived for 69 years until his death. Phyllis preceded him in death on September 10, 1998.

In his early years at President, he assisted with the construction of the new President Chapel. He helped excavate the basement, lay the foundation and add the bathrooms. While attending the Chapel, he served as Sunday School Superintendent, a trustee and an usher.

He currently attends the Tionesta Alliance Church, where he has served as Usher and Honorary Elder. Chick volunteered many hours to the construction of the current church building.

Through the years, he has enjoyed countless hunting adventures with his family, as well as gardening, canning, and dabbling in farming by raising beef cows, chickens and rabbits. Blue Grass was his favorite music style. He was a Member of the Forest County Country Music Association and enjoyed attending their monthly Jam Sessions, as often as he was able.

He is survived by two daughters, Jean Marvin of Hendersonville, and Cindy McMullen of Oil City. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Bryan McMullen (Melanie) of Fort Pierce, FL, Renee Bell (Laird) of Elyria, OH and Matthew McMullen (Annie) of Dempseytown; as well as six great-grandchildren, Tate and Brooklyn McMullen, Dawson and Braydon Bell, and Courtnee and Dustin McMullen. . He was so proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and insisted that he be kept current on everything that was happening in each of their lives.

Chick was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lee “Duke”, Harold, Neil and Curt Marvin; and five sisters, Lucille Vogus, Donna Becker, Joyce Pritchard, Clara Rice and Edith Frank.

Chick had a contagious sense of humor and an extraordinary positive outlook on life. He loved to sing and make up silly songs, to the delight of those around him. He jokingly said his secret to a long life was to “Just Keep Breathing”. His advice for living was to be sure to “prepare in this life to meet the Lord in the next”.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be no public viewing. A private service will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home for the immediate family with Reverend Jerry Ester, Pastor of the Tionesta Alliance Church officiating. Private interment will be at Lamey Cemetery.

The family owes a debt of gratitude to Elizabeth, Chick’s Hospice Nurse from V.N.A., who patiently and lovingly guided both Chick and his daughters down this long and difficult path.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to “Venango V.N.A. FOUNDATION” (Hospice), 491 Allegheny Blvd Franklin, PA 16323; or to Tionesta Alliance Church, P.O. Box 409, Tionesta, PA 16353.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.