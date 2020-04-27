Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Hamburger Stew

Serve garlic bread with this hearty stew!

Ingredients

2 pounds lean ground beef

2 medium onions, chopped

4 – 14-1/2 ounces oz. cans stewed tomatoes, undrained

8 medium carrots, thinly sliced

4 celery ribs, thinly sliced

2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 cups water

1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice

3 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Directions

~In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onions over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

~Add the tomatoes, carrots, celery, potatoes, water, rice, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 30 minutes – or until vegetables and rice are tender.

~Uncover; simmer 20 to 30 minutes longer.

