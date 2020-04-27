 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Hamburger Stew

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve garlic bread with this hearty stew!

Ingredients

2 pounds lean ground beef
2 medium onions, chopped
4 – 14-1/2 ounces oz. cans stewed tomatoes, undrained
8 medium carrots, thinly sliced
4 celery ribs, thinly sliced
2 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
2 cups water
1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice
3 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper

Directions

~In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onions over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.

~Add the tomatoes, carrots, celery, potatoes, water, rice, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 30 minutes – or until vegetables and rice are tender.

~Uncover; simmer 20 to 30 minutes longer.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.