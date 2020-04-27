Clarion Hospital Reports Total of 21 Positive Coronavirus Tests, Two Patients Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported two confirmed Coronavirus patients are currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/27/20: 553

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 451

Positives: 21

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/27/20: 2499

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1826

Positives: 201

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/27/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 10 patients. 4 suspected. 6 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Other:

· Encourage patients to avoid the ED unless absolutely necessary. Many physicians, especially PCPs, have appointments available via telehealth. Most patient needs can be handled remotely, keeping patients at home. Please contact the BHS Care Center at 833-602-2273 for appointments or assistance.

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donationsclarion@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx

· Please continue to encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

