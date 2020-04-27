Dewayne Ralph George, 82, of New Bethlehem (Deanville), passed away Saturday morning April 25, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health.

Born June 1, 1937 in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Ralph M. and Helen Shoemaker George.

He married the former Marlene George on August 20, 1955 in the Deanville Baptist Church, and they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage this coming August.

Dewayne and Marlene are owners of Dew-Mar Farms in Deanville and he was owner/operator of George Trucking.

He was a member of the Distant Baptist Church and enjoyed country gospel music, hunting, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene, and three sons: Kevin and Vicki George of Deanville; their children, Cristopher and Denise, and grandchildren, Lexi and Dylan; Brian and Brenda George, of Deanville; their sons, Cody and Caleb, and Jason and Heidi George, also of Deanville and their children, Raegan, Brock and Taylor.

Dewayne is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Carol George, of Worthington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eric George and a sister, Eloise Plever.

Due to the recent Coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak and mandatory stay at home orders, there will be no visitation. A private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Swogger officiating.

Dewayne’s extended family and friends are invited to view the services at 11 a.m. Tuesday by livestream on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will take place in the Deanville Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Dewayne Ralph George to the Distant Baptist Church, P.O. Box 12, Distant, Pennsylvania 16223

Online condolence may be sent to Dewayne’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

