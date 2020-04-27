Donna Jean (Sockman) Ekis of West Chester, OH and Apache Junction, AZ passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Honor Health Hospital in Scottsdale, AZ.

Born September 5, 1941 in Marienville, PA she was the daughter of H. Donald And Jean Frances (Murdock) Sockman.

Donna graduated from East Forest High School in 1959. She worked in the Knox Glass office, Knox, PA until marrying Lester Keith Ekis on September 2, 1961. They were married in the Presbyterian church, Marienville, PA.

Donna later worked for Blair in Warren after raising her 2 daughters, retiring in 2000.

She lived in the Sheffield/Tiona area for 47 years.

She is survived by her husband Lester Keith Ekis and her 2 daughters, Christine E. (Tim) Burkett of West Chester, OH and Pamela S. (Carl) Wolf of Richmond, VA. She was know as Grammie by her six grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Also surviving are Donna’s sister Linda S. Carney of Hamburg, NY and brother Franklin L. (Relina) Sockman of Palm Coast, FL and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Jerry E. Sockman and great grandson Bentlee Wolf-Bishop.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Vowinckel, Forest County, PA at a later date.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.