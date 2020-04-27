Emma S. Jones, 83, of Strattanville, passed away Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital following a sudden illness.

She was born on August 11, 1936 in Strattanville; daughter of the late William H. and Hazel Wenner Girts.

Emma worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion, retiring in 1982. She then worked at the Clarion Hospital, retiring in 1995.

She was of the Free Methodist faith.

Emma enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and word searches, playing cards, and crocheting.

She also enjoyed spending time with her sons and grandchildren and loved the attend all of their sporting events through the years.

Emma is survived by her twin sons: Kevin Jones and his wife, Belinda, of Avonmore and Keith Jones of Strattanville; her grandchildren: Kyle Jones and his wife, Alaina, Kody Jones and his girlfriend, Kaylie, Stephanie Jones, Samantha Sholler and her husband, Mike, Katelyn Jones and her boyfriend, Joel, and Tyler Jones; and her sister: Joyce Girts of Strattanville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Sam, Frank, Charles, Ron, Raymond, and Ken; and a sister: Evelyn Rankin.

A private family funeral will be held at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with Rev. Nancy Zahn presiding.

View the service via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

