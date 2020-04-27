Feature Local Job: LPN

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a LPN at their Marienville facility.

Summary

The position promotes good health, treats minor medical problems, responds to medical emergencies, provides first aid, administers medications, and ensures that the medical needs of clients are addressed. The position assists in the assessment, planning, intervention, and evaluation of nursing care under the direction of the appropriate medical staff member.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

Under the supervision of and in collaboration with an appropriate medical staff member (i.e. physician or registered nurse), assists with the medical treatment of clients by ensuring the components of the nursing process are effectively applied. Designated as the Responsible Health Authority.

Designates appropriate client referrals to the contracted physician(s) and other medical agencies or practitioners.

Administers physician prescribed medications and vaccines.

Controls and maintains adequate inventory of medications and medical supplies.

Responds to all medical emergencies, provides first aid and periodically works “on-call” shifts to provide emergency assistance as needed.

Maintains all medical documentation, medical history, and file on each client and abides by HIPAA compliance rules and regulations.

Actively participates in nursing related performance improvement activities.

Participates in health training of clients to include hygiene, nutrition, and diet.

Participates in multidisciplinary treatment team meetings.

Coordinates with community service agencies, as required, to ensure routine and emergency medical care for clients and staff members.

Promotes good health habits, hygiene, and nutrition with all clients.

Evaluates continuously the quality of medical care for the clients.

Ensures medical services department complies with all licensing and regulatory statues.

Communicates all pertinent client related medical information to program/facility staff members per HIPPA related rules and regulations.

Maintains compliance with company exposure plan to include OSHA and bloodborne pathogens.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Licensed practical nurse license to practice in the appropriate State by the board in which the program/facility resides.

Trainer certification eligible or current certification in CPR/First Aid.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Equal Opportunity Employer



Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.