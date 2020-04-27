Ida L. (Early) Deitz, 81, of East Brady, PA passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born Nov. 22, 1938 in Brady’s Bend Pa., to Raymond L. and Ethel (Hamilton) Early.

In her early years, Ida attended the Parker and Bruin schools. She later worked as a clerk for King’s Department Store in Dover, DE. Ida attended St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Brady’s Bend. She loved painting by numbers, going to Bingo and spending time with her family. Ida also enjoyed watching NASCAR races with her husband Jack and her favorite driver was Rusty Wallace.

She will be deeply missed by daughters, Patricia Deitz of Brady’s Bend and Kimberly Sleigher and husband, Gerald of Rimersburg; sons, Samuel Deitz and wife, Tammy of Brady’s Bend and Robert Russell and wife, Marie of Bruin; her eight grandchildren, Clarissa “Crissy” Unger and husband, Jake “Mr. Jake”, Gerald Sleigher III, Mitchell Deitz and wife, Sami Lue, Samantha Beabout and husband, Jonathan, Cory Deitz, Ryan Russell, Rebecca Russell and companion, Bryan, and Nicole Smith and husband, Ryan; five great-grandchildren, Kaiser, Jayce, Jackson, Jon, and Averi; her brother, Reuben Early of Rimersburg; numerous nieces and nephews. Ida will also be fondly remembered by her nephew, Leroy Bradford who she spoke to daily.

Ida was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Joseph “Jack” Deitz, who passed away on March 26, 2016; a grandson, Jonathan S. A. “Jay” Deitz; brothers, Thomas Early and Douglas Early; and her sisters, Betty Best, Deloris Smith, Harriet Frazer, and Phyllis Bradford.

A private family service will be held followed by burial in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ida’s family or view her memorial tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

