Janice M. Swartz, 78, of Franklin, formerly of Oil City, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

She was born in Plumer on August 31, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Lesh) Nelson.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Janice was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed the company of her family and grandchildren, reading, and watching football and NASCAR.

Mrs. Swartz was employed by MFG Boat Company in Union City.

She was married to James Swartz, and he preceded her in death.

Surviving is her daughter, Candee Swartz of Franklin; two grandchildren, Kyle and Dale Kinch; a sister, Judy McCurry; a brother, Jerry Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public service held. Private interment will be in Plumer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, PA 16323; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

