JoAnn E. Lander, 85, of Oil City, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Oakwood Heights.

Born April 4, 1935, in Huefner, PA, she was a daughter of Frank and Ethelreda Schill Baker.

JoAnn was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Church.

She was a past member of St. Stephen Altar Rosary, Catholic Daughters of America, and the Elk Auxiliary. JoAnn loved to whip up a meal from scratch, bake, sew, and socialize with friends and family. She could pick up a conversation and become friends with anyone and had a personality that drew people to her.

On September 24, 1955, she was married to Francis J. Lander Sr., who preceded JoAnn in death on February 27, 2019. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together.

Surviving are a son, Francis J. Lander Jr. and significant other, Karen, of Oil City; two daughters, Vicki M. Gahr and husband Leo, of Oil City, Brenda L. Lytle and husband Ron, of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Emily, Ryan, Mindy, Greg, Stephanie, Marc, Bridget, Natalie, and Brad; and 16 great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Frank Baker and wife Judy, and Dan Baker and wife Donna, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, JoAnn was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Host and husband Jim, and Norma Jean Baker.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be private.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen Church with the Rev. John Miller, pastor, presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in JoAnn’s name to the Oakland Fire Department, 779 Speer Rd, Cooperstown, PA 16317, or a charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Heights, the 2nd and 3rd floors, for all their care and compassion that they shared with JoAnn. The thoughtfulness shown by the staff means more than words can say.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave the family a special message or to view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

