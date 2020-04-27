 

Karen Ann Bartling

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Karen Ann Bartling, age 61, of Clarion, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Shadyside Hospital.

Born in Knoxville, TN on January 11, 1958.

She was married to Edward G. Bartling on November 19, 1980, who survives.

Karen is survived by daughter, Adrienne Rogers. Daughter in law, Alyssa Kerry. Sister, Louise Good. Grandchildren, Jacob and Kayle Kerry, Oliver J. Bartling and Breanna Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Angela Henry, son, Brian Kerry, and brother, Karl Maples.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


