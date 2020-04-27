Kevin Taylor Ross quietly left this world on another journey on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in his home, while surrounded by his devoted wife of forty years, and his loving sisters.

He was born July 14, 1953 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Herbert J. and Nancy Treadwell Ross.

Kevin was a 1971 graduate of Franklin High School, where he was named the Franklin Rotary Club’s “Boy of the Year”. He attended Clarion University, where he graduated with a B.A. degree in Business Administration.

Kevin wished to be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and faithful friend. He was a strong and principled man with true grit.

Kevin was always eager to help others in need. He fought hard for the causes he believed in.

Kevin often entertained friends by telling stories of his many life experiences with family and friends. He spent many good times with “The Deep Hollow Gang” and his beloved brothers-in-law: Matt, John, and Rick. Kevin loved collecting older cars, trucks, and other equipment.

Kevin doted on his dogs and cats, especially Cleo and Ho-Ho. He rescued many homeless stray animals and created a safe haven for them at his hillside property.

He worked at several area businesses including: Franklin Steel, Daniel’s Transfer, Cyclops, and Kraft Construction. Later, he was self-employed in construction.

Kevin was married February 29, 1980 to the former Barbara A. Norris, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sisters: Betsy Ross-Graham, and her husband, Rick of Franklin; and Amy Ross Ledva, and her husband, John of Sea Girt, NJ. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by three brothers: Craig Ross; Pennsylvania State Trooper Roark Ross; and Douglas Ross.

In keeping with Kevin’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family once restrictions are lifted regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Kevin’s name to either: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323 or to The Food Pantry of Community Services of Venango County, Inc., Transit Building, Fourth Floor, 206 Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.