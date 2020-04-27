Knox Man Facing Child Porn, Meth Charges Scheduled for Pre-Trial Conference on Friday

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who was allegedly found in possession of child pornography and methamphetamine is due for a pre-trial conference on Friday.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Blake Irvin Hinderliter IV, of Knox, is scheduled to attend a pre-trial conference with President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

He faces the following charges:

– Child Pornography, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Hinderliter is currently free on $5,000.00 cash bail.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Knox Police Department stemming from an incident that occurred on March 13, 2019, at an apartment located on Main Street in Knox.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 13, Blake Hinderliter IV arrived at the Knox Borough Police Station to report that probation was trying to get inside of his residence to find someone. However, after contacting probation, it was found that no agent was at Hinderliter’s residence that day.

The complaint states that Hinderliter then admitted to Chief Joab Orr, of the Knox Borough Police Department, that he had snorted methamphetamine earlier in the day and still had methamphetamine on the kitchen table in his residence. Hinderliter also admitted to using his phone to set up the purchase of the methamphetamine.

A search warrant was then applied for and granted for Hinderliter’s apartment and phone.

The complaint notes a search of the residence turned up a small amount of methamphetamine along with numerous plastic straws that were cut for snorting, as well as a crack pipe and a brown pipe with marijuana residue.

According to the complaint, during the search of the phone for drug information, photos were found of suspected child pornography. At that time, another search warrant was issued on Hinderliter’s cell phone, and a further review of the phone led to the discovery of a video of a 10- to 12-year-old male engaging in oral sex, as well as an image of a 5- to 7-year-old female engaged in oral sex with a 5- to 7-year-old male.

Based on the investigation, the Knox Borough Police Department filed charges against Hinderliter on Friday, May 24.

He was lodged in the Clarion County Jail and released after posting $5,000.00 cash bail.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.