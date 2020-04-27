Leeper Man Accused of Stealing Merchandise from Home Depot Due in Court on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man who allegedly stole merchandise from the Home Depot store is due in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 27-year-old John Sneltzer Jr. is scheduled to stand for a hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, on the following charge:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Sneltzer is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charge stems from an investigation into theft from the Home Depot store in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, between the period of September 10, 2019, to March 10, 2020, John Sneltzer Jr. stole multiple items from the Home Depot store.

The complaint states that Sneltzer would either hide the items out back and retrieve them after the store closed, or he would put them in Home Depot bags and walk out of the store with them.

Sneltzer reportedly admitted to stealing two tankless hot water heaters, valued at $1,032.00; a Ryobi generator, valued at $599.00; and a Ryobi pressure washer, valued at $369.00, for a total of $2,000.00 in merchandise stolen over a six-month period, according to the complaint.

Sneltzer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

