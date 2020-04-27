 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Local Couple Entertaining Friends, Family With Home Performances

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2020-04-27-at-9.39.56-AMNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is entertaining their friends and family, and themselves, while staying home through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fred and Liz Harmon, of New Bethlehem, are becoming local social media celebrities.

Each Saturday night, they post a new video of a home performance on YouTube, and Fred’s personal Facebook page.

The performances range from the classic “YMCA” by the Village People to their most recent video performing Sonny and Cher’s beloved “I Got You Babe.”

The couple, who have been together for 51 years, say their goal is to “make you smile, if only for a few minutes.”

They have posted a total of four videos so far.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.