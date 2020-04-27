Local Couple Entertaining Friends, Family With Home Performances

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is entertaining their friends and family, and themselves, while staying home through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fred and Liz Harmon, of New Bethlehem, are becoming local social media celebrities.

Each Saturday night, they post a new video of a home performance on YouTube, and Fred’s personal Facebook page.

The performances range from the classic “YMCA” by the Village People to their most recent video performing Sonny and Cher’s beloved “I Got You Babe.”

The couple, who have been together for 51 years, say their goal is to “make you smile, if only for a few minutes.”

They have posted a total of four videos so far.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.