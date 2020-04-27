Mary C. Heintz, 87, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Bradford Ecumenical Home, in Bradford, PA.

Born April 3, 1933, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Edna Ely Hartle.

Mary was a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City and in her later years, a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Port Allegany.

She worked until retirement as a medical secretary for L. E. Medical Associates in Oil City, and then went on to open a children’s shop in Franklin “Tots to Teens”, with her sister Edna.

Mary was a loving, caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She had such a giving spirit to everyone who was around her and was a caretaker at heart. She loved to read and enjoyed music.

On February 3, 1951, she was married to Henry F. Heintz, who preceded her in death on June 8, 2001. They celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

In 2009, Mary moved to Port Allegany to be near her daughter and family.

Surviving are five children, Carolyn Yeager and her husband, John, of Franklin, H. Joseph Heintz of Dover, DE, John Heintz and his wife Bethany of Stockbridge, GA, Marie Butler and her husband Patrick of Pleasantville, and Judith Bodamer and her husband, Michael, of Port Allegany; fifteen grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Also surviving are two sisters, Patricia Gricks of Chillicothe, IL and Edna Gierlach and her husband Paul of Franklin; a brother Edward Hartle and his wife Virginia of Oil City; a sister-in-law Mary Lee Hartle of San Antonio, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Hartle and his wife Joyce, and Joseph Hartle; two grandsons, Jeremy and Kevin Sayers; and a brother-in-law Sonny Gricks.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be private.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor of St. Eulalia Church in Coudersport and St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Port Allegany, presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mary’s name to Bradford Ecumenical Home in Bradford, PA or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave the family a special message or to view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

