Melvin E. Nall

Monday, April 27, 2020 @ 10:04 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

William NallMelvin E. Nall, 88, of Clarion, passed away Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at the Highland Oaks at Water Run.

Mr. Nall was born on November 12, 1931 in Kittanning; son of the late Eugene V. and Adda Solida Nall.

Melvin graduated from Kittanning High School in 1949.

In 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy Seabees, an experience he greatly cherished.

Mr. Nall married the former Helen M. Barber on June 22, 1956 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville. She preceded him in death on April 13, 2011.

Melvin and Helen were the parents of Mark E. Nall, the grandparents of Alexandra M. Baugh and Larissa M. Nall, and the great grandparents of Brandy M. Dement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife; his sister: Rose Marie Dutko; and his brother: William Nall.

Mr. Nall was an avid golfer and an active member of the American Legion Post #66 of Clarion. He had the honor of serving on the Legion Honor Guard for 30 years and was most proud of having presented almost 400 flags to families of deceased veterans. He was also a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion and served as the finance officer for 10 years.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be held in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


