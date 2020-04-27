Nancy Ruth Boyles Sowers, 87, of Oil City, PA, died on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the Meadville Medical Center after a gutsy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Nancy was born Dec. 9, 1932 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Elliott & Kathryn Settlemire Boyles.

Nancy graduated from Oil City High School in 1951, but played basketball for St. Joseph’s High School, where she excelled and was nicknamed “Star”.

She was married on Nov. 16, 1952 to Wendell Sowers and he survives. They were devoted to each other for over 67 years.

Mrs. Sowers had worked for Sears & Roebuck in Oil City for many years and later retired from managing the book store at Venango Campus.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and had been a member of the Acacia Grotto, VFW Auxiliary, Pulaski Club and the PNA Club.

Nancy loved to golf and usually beat most men including her husband, Wendell. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Penguins, she also enjoyed listening to old hymns and the music of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Nancy loved traveling, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her best friend and granddaughter Tasha Ross & her husband Chad and their daughter Ayla.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Mike (Kalyne) Boyles, June Moorhead (Frank), Bob Boyles (Mary), Tom Boyles (Debbie), Patty Somade (Femi), Steven Johann (Mary Beth), Van Johann and many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her only child and beloved son, Scott Sowers, her brothers Bic (William), Robert and Jerry Boyles, and her sister Shirley Johann, a sister-in-law Charlotte Boyles, a nephew Mark Boyles and a niece and namesake Nancy Boyles.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Private Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Meadville Medical Center Palliative Care Unit, 751 Liberty St. Meadville, PA. 16335

Condolences to Wendell and his family may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

