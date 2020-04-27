PA Firefly Festival Going Virtual for 2020

KELLETTVILLE, Pa. – While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on many events, the organizers and sponsors of the PA Firefly Festival have taken things in a new direction.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 8th Annual PA Firefly Festival and all Seasonal Firefly Events for the 2020 season are canceled. However, there’s an alternative to the in-person festival and firefly guided tours.

This year, organizers will present a Virtual Stay-at-Home PA Firefly Festival.

Using today’s technology, people can still celebrate the joy of the firefly season, and researchers can continue to educate the public to the best of their ability during this time of social distancing.

Some of the scheduled 2020 firefly experts and artists will now participate in a virtual way. In other words, they will submit photos, videos, and slide show presentations which will appear on the website pafireflyevents.org, and the PAFF YouTube Channel, Instagram and/or Facebook pages on June 27th.

The 2020 Virtual PAFF is still a celebration of the joy of fireflies. With the support of the Forest County Tourism Grant and VisitPAGo.com, organizers are urging folks to stay home and take advantage of all of their social media and online information to learn about the fireflies in their own backyards.

You can also participate in the science of fireflies by becoming a “Firefly Watcher” on the Firefly Watch Citizen Science Project at the massaudubon.org website. You would be contributing greatly to the world-wide database and helping to advance the science of fireflies.

The virtual Art After Dark sponsored by the Elk County Council of the Arts and Pennsylvania Partners of Art will feature a presentation by the United Nations Ambassador of Art, Mr. Ibiyinka Alao, world-renowned photographer Radim Schreiber and original music by Pennsylvania’s favorite troubadour, Matt Miskie. Of course, you will be able to order the popular PAFF t-shirts online, designed by Amalia Tonsor, and donations will be accepted through PayPal to help with costs and future festivals.

During the firefly season, researchers will continue to monitor and conduct summer research in Kellettville and throughout Western Pa.

Ms. Valerie Kuppek, a rising Senior in Biology from Dickinson College, is the team’s Summer Research Intern. She will be monitoring local fireflies, and helping to produce a Virtual Firefly Walk once the Synchronous Firefly season begins in June. They hope to stream, or at least post, the videos online and hope people will be able to “catch” the fireflies from the safety and comfort of their homes at their own convenience.

While organizers held out hope for this summer as long as they could, they say they feel strongly this is the right decision. Their priority is the health and safety of the community and the public. They stress using the “Firefly Etiquette” protocol they have developed over the years and hope people will consider their actions or behavior and how it affects everyone including fireflies. They anticipate to be back in 2021 stronger and better for the experience.

